Fire at Canoe Forest Products plywood plant quickly extinguished

Although residents saw fire trucks heading to Canoe Forest Products Sunday afternoon, everything turned out well.

General manager Marcello Angelozzi said the fire, which was the topic of conversation on social media about 5 p.m. Nov. 22, was spotted in a veneer dryer at the mill.

He explained the dryer consists of a number of large rollers that roll the veneer through.

“Sort of like a kiln for veneer,” he said.

Fire Chief Brad Shirley said the fire department responded, but the mill has a deluge or sprinkler system that was able to douse the fire.

As a precaution, the fire department had staff at the plant check periodically on the vent and stack overnight to ensure there was no rekindling of the fire.

