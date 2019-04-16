Fire at North Okanagan high school

Student alleged to have started blaze in wetland behind Clarence Fulton

A fire near Clarence Fulton Secondary School was allegedly sparked by a student Tuesday afternoon.

Cattail and grass in the wetland area behind the school was quick to ignite after the call came in shortly after 3:30 p.m.

Custodian Todd Hay said a Grade 8 or 9 student admitted to starting the fire.

“There was three of them,” said Hay, of the students which were detained by school officials. “He fessed up, that was a good thing.”

Despite some difficulties gaining access to the area, Vernon firefighters were quick to douse the blaze.

None of the nearby homes or the school were damaged.

RCMP were also on scene, taking pictures of a lighter found next to the blackened grass.

