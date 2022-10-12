(Artem_Apukhtin/Pixabay photo)

Fire ban extended in Kamloops Fire Centre

Campfires under a half-metre wide by half-metre tall are allowed

  • Oct. 12, 2022 5:00 p.m.
  • News

The prohibition on open fires has been extended for the Kamloops Fire Centre.

BC Wildfire Service says the ban on Category 2 and 3 open fires was set to expire Oct. 15.

The service says the need for burning prohibitions is continually assessed based on current and forecasted conditions, as well as resource availability.

The fire ban has been extended to Oct. 28.

The prohibition applies to all private and public land within the fire centre unless otherwise specified.

Category 2 and 3 open fires are prohibited, as well as fireworks, sky lanterns, burn barrels or burn cages, and binary exploding targets.

Campfires that are a half-metre high by a half-metre wide or smaller are acceptable.

The ban also does not apply to cooking stoves that use gas or propane.

Failure to comply with the ban could result in fines up to $100,000 and/or jail time.

If the contravention causes or contributes to a wildfire, the person may be ordered to pay all firefighting and associated costs.

READ MORE: Second blaze begins north of McDougall Creek wildfire above West Kelowna

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
bcwildfirefire banKamloopsOkanagan

