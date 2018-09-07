Fire ban lifted in Revelstoke

Ban remains in place for all other zones in the Southeast Fire Centre

Rain and cooler temperatures have reduced wildfire risk and the campfire fire ban has been lifted in parts of the province including Revelstoke and the surrounding area.

The Columbia Fire Zone, where Revelstoke is situated, is the only fire zone in the South East Fire Centre that no longer has a fire ban.

The fire ban remains in effect in the Boundary, Cranbrook, Invermere, Arrow and Kootenay Lake Fire zones.

Despite the fire ban being lifted, Category 2 and 3 open fires are still prohibited as well as stubble or grass burning, air curtain burners, sky lanterns, fireworks and firecrackers, burn barrels and burning cages and the use of exploding binary targets.

To report a wildfire, unattended campfire or open burning violation, call 1-800-663-5555 or *5555 on a cellphone.