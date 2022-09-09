A fire has broken out on Keefer Street in Vancouver’s Chinatown after a series of explosions (Mark Atomos Pilon/Twitter)

Fire breaks out in Vancouver’s Chinatown after explosions

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area near Keefer Street

A fire has broken out in Vancouver’s Chinatown neighbourhood after several explosions were reported near Keefer Street.

In a statement posted to social media, Vancouver Police said Vancouver Fire Rescue is on scene battling the blaze.

Traffic is affected throughout the area and drivers are advised to take alternate routes.

This is the latest in a series of fires that have ravaged the Downtown Eastside in recent months. Earlier this year, the Winters Hotel burned leaving two people dead and dozens unhoused. Both a Value Village on East Hastings and East Vancouver’s Street Church burned down shortly after. More recently, an SRO building at Princess and Powell Street burned down.

There is no indication that any of the fires are connected.

READ MORE: Police release video of suspects in blaze that burned down Downtown Eastside church

