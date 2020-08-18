Fire burning in hills above Skaha Lake in Penticton

Photo submitted, Daniel Slootweg
Photo submitted: Dee Hanson
Fire above Skaha Lake. Facebook

Penticton residents living in the Heritage Hills above Eastside Road are reporting a possible wildfire in the area.

Smoke was spotted billowing in the hills about 2 p.m. Aug. 18.

Those living across Skaha Lake in the Kaleden area took to social media on Tuesday to report concerns over the growing smoke plume.

The blaze is not yet reported on the BC Wildfire dashboard; however, witnesses say a helicopter is bucketing water on the area.

Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) Emergency Services has confirmed that air and ground resources are currently being deployed to the fire. Boaters are asked to avoid the area.

More to come.

