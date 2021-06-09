Fire burning near popular Lake Country trail

White smoke can be seen in Spion Kopp in Lake Country. (Laura Patricia photo)White smoke can be seen in Spion Kopp in Lake Country. (Laura Patricia photo)
Firefighters have been alerted to a possible wildfire up Spion Kopp.

Residents are seeing white smoke coming from the popular recreational area in Lake Country.

Caroline Dava saw a concerning amount of smoke shortly after 11 a.m. and called the fire department. But by 12:30 p.m. it appeared the blaze was being extinguished.

“It’s a very small amount. I’m assuming they are putting it out,” she said.

BC Wildfire Service are on the scene and helicopters have been seen in the area.

The fire was reported close to the first view point before the trail to the top.

