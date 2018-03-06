Image Credit: Doug Farrow

UPDATE: Woman arrested following suspicious blaze in West Kelowna

Emergency crews were called to a structure fire on Webber Road, Tuesday morning

UPDATE: 1:44 p.m.

A woman is in custody after a keen eye-witness identified her as the suspect who allegedly set a fire that damaged a home on Webber Road.

According to Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey a local area resident witnessed a woman allegedly set fire to a pile of clothing and other property outside a house before walking away from the scene.

“Fire officials immediately responded to the scene to battle the blaze which had spread to the home, while police officers set up a perimeter of the area in search of their arson suspect,” stated O’Donaghey, in a release. “We were able to locate and arrest the suspect nearby, thanks to eye-witnesses who safely followed the female suspect away from the burning home.”

RCMP confirm no injuries were sustained as a result of this fire, and officers believe this is an isolated incident.

Although an arrest has been made police are asking all witnesses to come forward, as the investigation is on-going.

A 33-year-old West Kelowna woman faces potential charges.

Anyone with any additional information, or witnessed the incident and has not yet spoken to police is asked to contact the West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880.

———

UPDATE: 11:37 p.m.

As fire crews were being dispatched to a possible blaze outside a home on Webber Road, a call came in that flames had indeed extended into the structure.

It appears the fire may have been intentionally set and police are now investigating the cause as suspicious.

Assistant fire chief Brent Watson said crews responded with two fire engines, a command vehicle and were able to make a quick attack in knocking the blaze down.

Residents were at home when the fire broke out and was able to safely evacuate.

RCMP at the scene told the Capital News one person was arrested after a witness apparently saw the suspect start the fire and then followed them away from the scene.

Police confirmed the person was arrested on Lower Glenrosa Road which is just a block away from the home where the fire was started.

—-With files from Doug Farrow

————-

ORIGINAL:

Fire crews were called to a structure fire in West Kelowna just after 10 a.m.

Smoke was reported coming from a two-story home at 3627 Webber Road, Tuesday.

The blaze appeared to have started at the back side of the house.

Fire crews have extinguished the flames.

More to come.

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Father killed before baby shower, Kelowna jury hears

Just Posted

Strange Shuswap Lake ice circles prompt questions

A Tappen resident stopped to take photos, wonders about interesting patterns on the ice

How Okanagan seniors can outsmart scammers

Protecting your personal ID and banking information is critical

Squatter arrested in remote home

Chase RCMP find man hiding in season home in North Shuswap’s Seymour Arm

Snowmobiler dies near Lumby

Incident in backcountry claims the life of 30-year-old

North Okanagan-Shuswap school board reduced to five trustees

Education minister accepts official trustee’s recommendation, cuts board for the October election

Salmon Arm’s Lena Johnston celebrates 109

Arbor Lodge resident looks back on adventure of arriving in the Shuswap

Alleged Wolf Pack gangster gets three years, but will be free in weeks

Bruce Davis was described by the Crown as the leader of the local faction of the Wolf Pack

Star rookie Brock Boeser injured for the next 4 to 6 weeks: Canucks

Boeser sidelined for weeks, effectively ending his rookie season with Vancouver

U.S. proposed steel, aluminum tariffs leave uncertainty for B.C. site

Rio Tinto has been operating in British Columbia for over 60 years, but tariffs cause fear

B.C. chiropractor convicted of multiple sexual assaults suspended, again

New allegations against Dr. Michael Buna ‘remain unproven’

B.C. sees 125 overdose deaths in January: Coroner

There were fewer fatalities than in January 2017, but 25 per cent more than deaths in December

B.C. vows crackdown on price-gouging ticket scalpers, bots

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth starts with survey of users

UPDATE: Woman arrested following suspicious blaze in West Kelowna

Emergency crews were called to a structure fire on Webber Road, Tuesday morning

Union pleas for province to act on nursing home takeover by Chinese government

China has seized the Anbang Insurance Group — the parent company of 21 senior living homes in B.C.

Most Read