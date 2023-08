Fire trucks and BC Hydro on scene

Fire crews and BC Hydro are responding to a reported power pole fire near Salmon Arm.

At around 9:45 a.m., fire crews were dispatched to 6850 40 St. NW, northwest of Pierre’s Point campground near Highway 1.

Traffic may be impacted along the narrow stretch of road.

