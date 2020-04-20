Fire crews in Kaleden are not yet sure how two vehicles caught fire and burned last night. (File)

Fire crews unsure what caused two vehicles to burn in Kaleden

Penticton RCMP explained they have no information to suggest it was caused on purpose

Fire crews in Kaleden are not yet sure how two vehicles caught fire and burned last night.

The Kaleden Volunteer Fire Department responded to the call at 1:19 a.m. and found two vehicles, parked at a residence, burned.

The residence was adjacent to Highway 97, between Lakehill Road and Larch Avenue.

“(We’re) not sure how it started,” said Kaleden fire chief, Denis Gaudry. “We got there and there was two vehicles that were burned.”

Penticton RCMP said the although the cause of the first vehicle catching on fire is unknown at this time, it does not appear to be suspicious in nature.

RCMP explained they have no information to suggest it was caused on purpose.

fire

Most Read