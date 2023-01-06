Salmon Arm Fire Department responds to a report of a brush fire behind the CIBC in Salmon Arm about 10 a.m. on Jan. 6, 2023. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)

Salmon Arm Fire Department responds to a report of a brush fire behind the CIBC in Salmon Arm about 10 a.m. on Jan. 6, 2023. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)

Fire department responds to report of fire behind CIBC in Salmon Arm

Fire chief thinks cause may have been an unhoused person trying to get warm

The Salmon Arm Fire Department was called regarding a large brush fire downtown, but it turned out to be less ominous.

When firefighters arrived at the site behind the CIBC, just off Hudson Avenue, about 10 a.m. on Jan. 6, they found a pile of sticks and branches. It was at the back of the building in a stairwell adjacent to the laneway and the Ross Street parking lot.

Fire Chief Brad Shirley said he thought it might have been the work of a person without a home who was trying to get warm.

No damage or injuries were reported and the fire department was on scene for less than half an hour.

BC Housing announced on Dec. 19 it had secured a four-month lease for an emergency shelter in Salmon Arm, and said it was expected to open in early January. No official statement has been provided on the site yet.

Meanwhile, on Dec. 20 a concerned citizen brought in an insulated sea can for people who are living rough. It is open daily from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m.

The Salvation Army had previously set up a warming centre in the former Lighthouse Emergency Shelter building, the Café at the Lighthouse, that’s available from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.

