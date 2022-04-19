Fire destroyed a barn on Vella Road in Tappen during the morning of Tuesday, April 19, 2022. No one was injured. (Annamarie Blake/Facebook image)

Fire destroys barn on Vella Road in Tappen, person was living upstairs

No one in the structure at the time, lower floor used mainly for storage

Fire completely destroyed a barn on Vella Road in Tappen Tuesday morning.

About 8 a.m. April 19, the Tappen/Sunnybrae Fire Department responded to a blaze in the 1400 block of Vella Road.

“Fire was in the ceiling area and heavy flames were showing from the front of the barn upon arrival of fire crews,” said Sean Coubrough, Fire Services Coordinator with the Columbia Shuswap Regional District.

Providing mutual aid were the Shuswap and White Lake fire departments.

Coubrough said it was a tricky fire to fight as the structure was close to mature cedar trees so the potential for spreading was a concern.

“But our crews were able to contain it.”

The main part of the barn was being used for storage while the son of the owner was living upstairs. He was at work at the time of the fire, Coubrough said, and no one was injured in the blaze.

However, material possessions were lost. Coubrough said firefighters were able to save some tools and machinery.

Firefighters were still on scene in the early afternoon Tuesday to ensure the fire was completely extinguished.

The structure had come down but, with a tin roof, it was necessary to make sure no hot spots were left underneath.

A cause of the fire hasn’t been determined as it’s still under investigation.

Fire devours a barn used for storage in the 1400 block of Vella Road in Tappen during the morning of Tuesday, April 19. Although the son of the owner was living upstairs in the barn, he was not home and no one was injured. (Columbia Shuswap Regional District photo)

