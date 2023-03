Firefighter falls from roof battling suspected arson at Golden Law Courts

Michelle Durant/ Facebook Fire at Golden Court House. (Michele LaPointe/ Golden Star) An RCMP vehicle is parked outside the courthouse in Golden, B.C. on Monday, March 13, 2023, as the courthouse broke out into flames .Smoke could be seen billowing from the top of the building as fire crews sprayed the structure. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Glynn Brothen An early morning fire March 12 destroyed Golden’s courthouse and sent one firefighter to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. (Town of Golden/Instagram)

Mike Pecora with the Golden Fire Department is confirming one of their female members fell off the roof of the law courts while battling the blaze, early this morning. The firefighter fell two storeys after a mishap with a hose. Luckily, there was no fire beneath her when she fell.

Pecora says, the crew member is on her way to Cranbrook for surgery at East Kootenay Regional Hospital.

The law courts building is a total loss, the roof collapsed in the fire. Crews were able to save a portion of the building, it’s unclear if any court documents could be rescued.

Firefighters remain on scene as the building is still smoking.

The blaze that destroyed the Golden Law Courts and sent one firefighter to hospital is being considered arson.

Shortly after fire crews arrived on scene at about 3:25 a.m., March 13, a firefighter was injured while attempting to combat the flames. The firefighter was taken to East Kootenay Regional Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No one else was injured and no one was inside the building at the time.

Crews battled the fire for several hours and remain on the scene along with RCMP to investigate the incident further.

The area around Park Drive is blocked off as emergency crews remain on the scene, and residents are asked to stay away.

If you have any information, you’re encouraged to contact the Golden RCMP Detachment, at 250-344-2221.

One firefighter has been taken to East Kootenay Regional Hospital in Cranbrook for non-life-threatening injuries following a serious blaze at the Golden Law Courts.

The blaze started at about 3:30 a.m. and continues to burn, however, is considered contained.

Crews will remain on scene extinguishing the fire and hot spots. Public Works crews will also be in attendance to help manage the water run-off.⁣

Nicholson Fire Department also responded.

Fire crews continue to battle a large blaze at the Golden Law Courts which started early Monday morning.

RCMP Cpl. James Grandy says alarms were reported at around 3:30 a.m.

“There were multiple alarms going off and then a police officer who was on their way there could see flames coming out the front of the building,” Grandy said.

It was too early to tell if the fire at the Golden Law Courts and Service B.C. building was suspicious.

Fire Chief Mike Pecora confirmed the building was likely a total loss.

Flames were still shooting from the roof of the building more than five hours after volunteer fire crews were first called.

The building houses the community’s provincial courthouse but no cases were scheduled to be heard Monday.

The courthouse is across the street from the Golden and District Hospital and witnesses said hoses were blocking access to the hospital, while water being poured on the fire was pooling in front of that building.

Golden Alternate School also neighbours the courthouse building but students were on spring break on Monday and were not in class.

More to come.

