Fire forces family from home

Sicamous firefighters responded to a residential blaze at the Mara Lakeview mobile home park on Wednesday, Feb. 7. (File photo)

A Sicamous family had a fright following residential fire at the Mara Lakeview mobile home park on Wednesday, Feb. 7.

Fire chief Brett Ogino said the fire occurred around 8:15 a.m. A mom and two kids living in the trailer were able to get out OK, while the father was already at work.

Ogino said several shovels of snow had been thrown in to contain the fire before firefighters arrived.

“We arrived to heavy smoke in the front living room – moderate fire showing…,” said Ogino. “Crews arrived very quickly and completed the knock down and extensive overhaul.”

Ogino said there was severe fire and smoke damage but, “luckily the family escaped and the trailer is still fully intact.”

An investigation is ongoing but Ogino said the fire was possibly caused by an electrical appliance. The fire chief also noted the family’s cat was located alive and well during the investigation.

“Should rename her ‘Lucky’ – used up at least eight lives on this one,” said Ogino.

