Fire crews battled a fire in Peachland Monday afternoon. (David Ogilvie)

Two cats missing after fire guts home in Peachland

Multiple firefighters were treated for smoke inhalation

Two cats are missing after a fire gutted a home in Peachland Monday.

Crews were called to a house fire at about 4:40 p.m. following reports that had flames bursting through the roof.

Fire chief Dennis Craig said that it was a difficult fire for them to extinguish.

“It was difficult for our crews to knock it down, the fire had gone up into the roof, attic and hidden areas between the walls,” said Craig.

Crews remain on scene today mopping up and extinguishing new flares.

Craig said that no one was at home at the time of the fire however two cats are unaccounted for.

The fire is under investigation.

