On Tuesday morning (Feb. 21), the Kelowna Fire Department responded to a small fire in an abandoned house in Rutland. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

Fire in abandoned house in Kelowna’s Rutland neighbourhood

The blaze was found at 7:10 a.m. Tuesday morning

A small fire was found inside an abandoned home in Kelowna’s Rutland neighbourhood on Tuesday morning (Feb. 21).

Around 7:10 a.m., the Kelowna Fire Department received a call for a small explosion with visible flame at 280 Rutland Road South. When crews arrived on scene, smoke and flames were only visible inside the home and were quickly put out.

Platoon Captain Scott Clarke told Capital News that the cause of the fire is under investigation and he couldn’t confirm whether there was a small explosion or not.

“It appeared the house was being used by someone unauthorized,” Clarke added.

When crews put out the small blaze, they noticed power was connected to the house. FortisBC arrived on scene and cut the power to the house.

Clarke also said the cause of the investigation should be complete later today.

