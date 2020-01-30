Fire in Kamloops hotel deemed suspicious

Police are looking for man who registered in the room gutted by the blaze

  • Jan. 30, 2020 1:42 p.m.
  • News

A fire at Travelodge in Kamloops is being investigated as suspicious.

Kamloops Mounties confirmed a fire in a Kamloops motel room on Thursday morning is considered suspicious and they are searching for a man who was registered in the suite at the Travelodge in Aberdeen.

Cpl. Jodi Shelkie said the man was seen leaving his second-floor room at 1225 Rogers Way at about 8 a.m., just as witnesses who smelled smoke went to investigate.

Shelkie said witnesses saw the man leave the room, jump into a pickup truck and drive away.

“This man is believed to be the same man who was registered in the room,” Shelkie said. “Hotel registration information is being investigated; however, at this time, the name and licence plate that the man supplied has not yielded a positive identification.”

He is white, in his mid-30s, with facial hair. When he registered at the Travelodge, the man was wearing a blue button-down shirt with a red T-shirt underneath and a red ball cap worn backwards. When he was seen leaving the hotel room, the man was wearing a grey sweater.

He was driving a partially lifted, black Ford pickup truck with an Alberta license plate. The truck has a broken left tail light.

Shelkie said the motel room has been secured until fire investigators can enter.

Anybody with information is asked to call Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

By Kamloops This Week

www.kamloopsthisweek.com

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
RCMP to review fatal B.C. train derailment investigation after evidence points to ‘cover up’
Next story
‘My shattered heart will never heal,’ mother tells Kelowna courtroom during murder sentencing

Just Posted

Approval of second home on agricultural land surprises Salmon Arm council

City politicians happy with decision, province announces plan to loosen restrictions

Salmon Arm RCMP investigating incident in Eagle Bay

Witness claims man with injury rushed to hospital

Black ice warning issued for Highway 1, Highway 97B in the Shuswap

Drivers advised to slow down, maintain safe distance, avoiding aggressive braking

Video: Deer carcass attracts big cat to Shuswap property

Bobcats make their presence known in Silver Creek, Chase

Shuswap carport collapse from snow prompts question of landlord/tenant responsibility

Cracks in ceilings, doors that become difficult to open can be warning signs

VIDEO: Lab confirms B.C. case of new coronavirus, bringing total to 3 in Canada

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says officials are in regular contact with the individual

Fire in Kamloops hotel deemed suspicious

Police are looking for man who registered in the room gutted by the blaze

Okanagan man’s interactive map shows coronavirus spread

Sean Heddle initially created the map for a school project

Privacy sought after missing Vernon man found on Vancouver Island

GoFundMe campaign closed; funds to be dispersed, donated

Snapshot: Shuswap music students level up

Piano students recognized for completing Royal Conservatory of Music of Toronto exams

‘My shattered heart will never heal,’ mother tells Kelowna courtroom during murder sentencing

Steven Pirko was found guilty of second-degree murder of Chris Ausman in 2014.

Revelstokian fights fires in Australia

A Parks Canada fire management officer was one of the first Canadians sent to help

CSSHL championships returning to South Okanagan

The Canadian School Sport Hockey League Championships coming back for a sixth year

Vernon Rotarians to help rebuild after deadly earthquake in Nepal

Local clubs to build two homes in village after 2015 earthquake kills 9,000, destroys homes

Most Read