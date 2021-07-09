Fire near Treparnier Provincial Park sparked by lightning

A small fire burning at Mount Gottfriedsen near Treparnier Provincial Park was caused by lightning, according to BC Wildfire Service.
As of 8:40 p.m. Friday July 9, the blaze was reported to be .3 hectares.
BC Wildfire is also reporting a .01 hectare fire beside the Coquihalla Highway at the Loon Lake exit. The cause of that blaze is unknown.
Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.