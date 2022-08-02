Evacuation alert was issued August 1 at 7 p.m. for Copper Desert Country due to growth of the Watching Creek wildfire northwest of Kamloops (TNRD)

Evacuation alert was issued August 1 at 7 p.m. for Copper Desert Country due to growth of the Watching Creek wildfire northwest of Kamloops (TNRD)

Fire northwest of Kamloops upgraded to ‘fire of note’

Copper Desert Country is under evacuation alert

  • Aug. 2, 2022 2:45 p.m.
  • News

A fire northwest of Kamloops has been updated to a fire of note.

The Watching Creek wildfire is estimated at 195 hectares and saw intense fire behaviour Monday (August 1) from high temperatures and increased winds.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District has issued an evacuation alert for properties in the vicinity of the Electoral Area J.

A birddog and six skimmer airtankers have been working the fire today (August 2) while ground and additional air resources are on standby.

The fire was discovered July 29 and is said to be lightning-caused.

READ MORE: Father-son duo fights Keremeos Creek wildfire

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

bc wildfiresFire evacuationKamloops

Previous story
Christine Sinclair, Jody Wilson-Raybould among those appointed to Order of B.C.
Next story
Lightning strike causes fire of note in Maria Creek

Just Posted

Coroner Andy Watson confirmed the death of a man in Chemainus Monday night.
Lake Country woman dies following Enderby RV fire

Multiple police and other emergency vehicles were in the Centenoka Park Mall parking lot in Salmon Arm on Wednesday afternoon and evening, July 27, with a sign behind them stating ‘Police training in progress.’ (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)
RCMP provide details of lengthy police incident in Salmon Arm

Salmon Arm RCMP are reminding pet owners to not leave their four-legged companions in vehicles on hot days. (Contributed photo)
Leave them at home: Salmon Arm RCMP receiving calls about pets left in hot vehicles

Areas of high intensity burns that occurred in the Wiseman Creek watershed during last summer’s Two Mile Road wildfire are where a debris flow is likely to begin according to a report by BGC Engineering. (BGC Engineering photo)
Regional district unwavering in opposition to proposed salvage logging near Sicamous