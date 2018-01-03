Fire rips through Kelowna townhouse

Six units were badly damaged in an aggressive fire Wednesday morning

Several Kelowna residents are now homeless after a fire tore through a townhouse complex early Wednesday morning.

At about 12:40 a.m., Kelowna Fire Dispatch received a 911 call reporting a fire in a townhouse on the 1200 Block of Cameron Avenue.

“The first arriving unit reported flames coming out the front of a ground floor deck of a two-story townhouse,” explains platoon captain Tim Light.

“The fire was deep seated upon the arrival of the fire department and proved difficult to extinguish.

The fire did extensive damage to several units of the complex.”

KFD responded with four engines, one rescue vehicle, one command unit, a safety truck, a deputy chief and 20 personnel. Eleven more off-duty members were called in as well.

Six units suffered extensive damage and two more have minor smoke damage.

“Fire crews battled the elements as well as the fire due to the cold weather,” adds Light. “The fire cause is undetermined at this time.”

The BC Transit Authority was called to supply a bus for the residents of the complex to rest while crews battled the blaze. The bus also transported residents to the Salvation Army building on Sutherland Avenue and Burtch Road.

Emergency Social Services were also brought in to assist residents who will not be able to return to their units tomorrow.

“RCMP and KFD investigators will be on scene early this morning to investigate the cause of the fire,” says Light.

“It has been reported that one person went to hospital as a result of the fire, but the fire department cannot confirm this as of yet. RCMP are looking into this report.”

Light adds that the Kelowna Fire Department would like to remind the public to check their smoke detectors regularly as working smoke detectors save lives.

