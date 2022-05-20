The Oliver Fire Department responded to a fire on Highway 97 Friday morning, May 20. (Contributed)

Fire rips through vacant home on Highway 97 in Oliver

The cause of the Friday morning blaze is currently under investigation

An overnight fire destroyed a vacant home on Highway 97 in Oliver on Friday morning.

Crews responded to the blaze at around 1:30 a.m. on May 20, arriving to the scene of a house up in flames.

Eight emergency vehicles and 24 department members were responsible for extinguishing the fire, taking approximately three hours to do so upon arrival.

Highway 97 was closed during the incident and reopened at around 5:00 a.m.

The cause of the blaze is currently under investigation.

