Black smoke can be seen coming from behind the Feedway on Green Mountain Road and Channel Parkway Sunday afternoon. It’s believed a trailer is on fire near a lumber yard. (Tracey Anderson)

Fire sends up big plume of black smoke in Penticton

Black smoke could be seen across the whole city on Sunday

4:20 p.m.

A fire sent up a plume of black smoke which could be seen behind the Feedway at Green Mountain Road and near the Channel Parkway in Penticton Sunday afternoon.

Around 4:15 p.m., the thick black smoke filled the sky and could be seen from all parts of Penticton.

It’s believed a trailer caught fire behind a lumber yard off Green Mountain Road. Penticton Fire is on scene now.

The Western News will update the story once more information becomes available.

