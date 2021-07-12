Fire sparked north of Vernon

Air support is actioning a fire in hills in the BX-Swan Lake area.

The brush blaze is reported above a rock quarry in the Greenhow/McLennan roads area.

BC Wildfire Service crews have a helicopter actioning the blaze, bucketing water from Swan Lake. A plane with retardant has also been seen in the area.

BX-Swan Lake and Armstrong-Spallumcheen fire departments are on standby in the area.

The blaze is listed as .01 hectares and was discovered around 4 p.m. Monday, July 12.

More information to be provided as it becomes available.

