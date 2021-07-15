A fire sparked between Peachland and Summerland on July 14. (B.C. Wildfire Service dashboard)

Fire sparks between Peachland and Summerland

The fire is currently classified as out of control

Another fire has sparked along Highway 97 on Wednesday, July 14.

The fire, between Peachland and Summerland, is currently spot-sized at 0.01 hectares and is classified as out of control. The B.C. Wildfire Service dashboard lists the fire as being around Beach Avenue in Peachland.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

Another wildfire sparked off the Okanagan Connector on Wednesday evening as well. The Brenda Creek fire is just to the south of the connector and is highly visible from the roadside.

READ MORE: Wildfire breaks out off Okanagan Connector

B.C. Wildfires 2021

