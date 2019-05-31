2.5 hectare Carmi Saliken Rd. wildfire is now controlled

No structures in danger at this time

Update 8:49 p.m.

B.C. Wildfire Services has downgraded the Saliken Rd. wildfire as controlled.

“The wildfire is now manageable, it is still at 2.5 hectares, but B.C. Wildfire Crews are maintaining the fire,” said information officer Taylor MacDonald.

Penticton Fire has left it in the hands of B.C. Wildfire Service.

The fire which broke out just after 6 p.m. is believed to be human caused.

Smoke is still visible, but there is no risk to structures and residents in the area.

Update 7:10 p.m.

The Carmi area wildfire is rated out of control and is now on Saliken Rd.

B.C Wildfire Fire information officer Taylor MacDonald said it is a 2.5 hectare wildfire and is believed to be human caused.

10 firefighters are on ground working to fight the blaze.

Air Tankers have completed their objective for the evening.

Update 7:03 p.m.

Correction: RCMP said, Saliken Road is being evacuated, we have learned it is not under an evacuation order.

Update 6:36 p.m.

Smoke is still visible in Carmi area by Safeway, Fire crews working to tame fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Update 6:19 p.m.

The fire is facing the south side and RCMP, said Saliken Road is being evacuated.

A fire has broken out in the Carmi area near Penticton, it is believed to be near the gravel pit.

The Penticton Western News has a reporter on the scene. More information to come.

 

Previous story
Alberta man sings gospel as he watches his home burn in wildfire

Just Posted

Residents fume over abandoned campfires in Fly Hills

Abandoned or improperly extinguished campfires can result in fines

Sixty-six students from across Shuswap attend ceremony at Splatsin Centre

The evening included powwow dancers and a blanketing ceremony

Child’s request to Salmon Arm mayor will be granted

Wheels of government to turn relatively quickly for cycling path wish

New fire burning east of Sicamous

Blaze out of control in upper elevations near Malakwa

Alberta company proposes expanded bus service in Shuswap

Ebus applying to include Salmon Arm, Chase, Enderby and Armstrong in new route

New affordable homes now available to Peachland seniors

74 new one and two bedroom homes starting at $780

2.5 hectare Carmi Saliken Rd. wildfire is now controlled

No structures in danger at this time

Alberta man sings gospel as he watches his home burn in wildfire

Fires have forced more than 10,000 people out of their homes in the northern part of the province

Community comes through for Okanagan woman fighting leukemia

Fundraiser brings in $11,200, GoFundMe at $11,495 for Black Press saleswoman

Trial set for U.S. man accused in cold case killing of Vancouver Island couple

Man pleads not guilty, jury selection set for June 11

Developers enter agreement for Summerland housing project

Patrick Murphy and Emil Anderson Construction will work together on Hunters Hill project

Sidewalk swastika in Okanagan community causes concern

Many residents have voiced their disgust on the Armstrong Community Forum

Semi-trailer flips on Highway 5A south of Kamloops

DriveBC says the highway is down to single-lane traffic near Beresford Road

Late Okanagan philanthropist to be honoured with posthumous appointment to Order of British Columbia

Penticton’s David E. Kampe was recommended by the advisory committee before his passing on May 8

Most Read