Fire trucks called to small oil spill in Salmon Arm

Fire trucks were called out to Hudson Avenue Monday morning after oil was spilled on the road.
Traffic was affected June 14 after a crane truck working in the vicinity blew a hydraulic line.
Fire Chief Brad Shirley said oil was spewing onto the road, so firefighters put down absorbent material, preventing it from going down the catch basin.
He said the city’s vacuum truck also responded and cleaned out the storm drain.
