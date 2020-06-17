Firearms, ammunition nabbed from Penticton property in midday theft

An unknown number of suspects broke into and stole several firearms and ammunition from a Penticton garage, in broad daylight on June 9.
RCMP explained in a release June 17 that all firearms were located inside a detached garage, secured inside a firearms safe, when they were stolen some time between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.
The residence is located on the 200 block of Douglas Avenue.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Penticton RCMP or Crime Stoppers.
