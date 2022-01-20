Firearms, drugs and cash seized from known criminal in Naramata

42-year-old arrested and will appear in court in May

These are the weapons, drugs and cash seized from a home in Naramata where a 42-year-old known criminal was arrested Monday, Jan. 18. (RCMP handout)

A 42-year-old Naramata man well known to police was arrested and drugs, high powered illegal firearms, Tasers and cash seized from a home on Jan. 18.

A month long investigation in Naramata resulted in the execution of a search warrant on a residence in the 1100-block of McPhee Road in Naramata, said Penticton RCMP in a press release sent out Thursday evening.

In December 2021, the Penticton RCMP began an investigation surrounding a known criminal in Naramata who they said was possessing weapons.

On Monday, Jan. 18, Penticton officers, with the assistance of several support units including the Emergency Response Team descended on the home and executed the search warrant.

Police located several restricted, prohibited and illegally modified firearms as well as Tasers, cash and drugs.

A 42-year-old Naramata man was arrested and will be appearing in court in May facing numerous charges which are expected to include weapons related offences.

“Penticton RCMP is committed to watching the behaviour of known criminals in the South Okanagan and continually monitoring their behaviour and its impact to public safety,” said Supt. Brian Hunter, officer in charge of the Penticton South Okanagan Similkameen.

“These firearms and prohibited weapons posed a significant risk to the general population of not only the South Okanagan but to all British Columbians. It is a relief to get them off the streets and negate their potential to inflict harm.

“More importantly, it was imperative to the RCMP to get them out of the hands of people who had no lawful excuse to possess them and were likely to use them to commit violent crimes.” said Hunter.

Hunter went on to say they will continue to dismantle criminal activity in the South Okanagan. If you have information related to criminal activity in your community, please contact the detachment at 250-492-4300.