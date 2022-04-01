Fire crews manage to get Salmon Arm house blaze under control

Home is in the 2000 block of 1st Avenue NE, roads blocked in vicinity

Firefighters are fighting a residential fire at the corner of 20th Street SE and Okanagan Avenue after a call about 2 p.m. on Friday, April 1. Both roads are blocked. (Lachlan Labere - Salmon Arm Observer)

Update 2:45 p.m:

Ambulance, BC Hydro on scene and power has been cut to the structure.

The fire appears to be under control, though firefighters are still active on the scene.

Original story

Firefighters are at the corner of Okanagan and 20th Street NE in Salmon Arm where a residence is on fire.

The home is in the 2000 block of 1st Avenue NE.

Both Okanagan and 20th are blocked off as firefighters battle the blaze. Firefighters responded to the call about 2:15 p.m. on Friday, April 1.

More information as it becomes available.

