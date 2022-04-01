Firefighters are fighting a residential fire at the corner of 20th Street SE and Okanagan Avenue after a call about 2 p.m. on Friday, April 1. Both roads are blocked. (Lachlan Labere - Salmon Arm Observer)

Firefighters are fighting a residential fire at the corner of 20th Street SE and Okanagan Avenue after a call about 2 p.m. on Friday, April 1. Both roads are blocked. (Lachlan Labere - Salmon Arm Observer)

Fire crews manage to get Salmon Arm house blaze under control

Home is in the 2000 block of 1st Avenue NE, roads blocked in vicinity

Update 2:45 p.m:

Ambulance, BC Hydro on scene and power has been cut to the structure.

The fire appears to be under control, though firefighters are still active on the scene.

Original story

Firefighters are at the corner of Okanagan and 20th Street NE in Salmon Arm where a residence is on fire.

The home is in the 2000 block of 1st Avenue NE.

Both Okanagan and 20th are blocked off as firefighters battle the blaze. Firefighters responded to the call about 2:15 p.m. on Friday, April 1.

More information as it becomes available.

newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

#Salmon ArmHouse fire

Previous story
B.C. old-growth logging deferrals exceed Great Bear Rainforest
Next story
Extinction Rebellion head goes on hunger strike over log exports; gets support from Peachland

Just Posted

Adrienne Georgette Langen, 50, was given a conditional sentence March 21, 2022 in Salmon Arm on three drug charges, one of them possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking, stemming from December 2019 in Sicamous. (File photo)
Methamphetamine trafficking-related charge from 2019 in Sicamous garners home arrest, curfew

Monashee Mews in Lumby. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
COVID-19 outbreaks at two North Okanagan care homes

Firefighters are fighting a residential fire at the corner of 20th Street SE and Okanagan Avenue after a call about 2 p.m. on Friday, April 1. Both roads are blocked. (Lachlan Labere - Salmon Arm Observer)
Fire crews manage to get Salmon Arm house blaze under control

Sicamous council voted in favour of the district donating $1,000 towards Red Cross relief efforts in Ukraine. (Canadian Red Cross/Facebook photo)
District of Sicamous agrees to donate to Red Cross relief effort in Ukraine