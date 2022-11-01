A home has been destroyed in a fire that broke out Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022 up Silver Star Road. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

A home has been destroyed in a fire that broke out Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022 up Silver Star Road. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

UPDATE: Home destroyed in fire near Vernon

BX Swan Lake crews on scene, Silver Star firefighters called for mutual aid

A home has been consumed by flames on Silver Star Road.

Multiple firefighters, along with emergency crews, responded to the blaze around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1.

The home was off Silver Star Road between Ladner and Jackpine roads, up from the Foothills.

Large plumes of smoke could be seen from several Vernon residents.

BX Swan Lake firefighters battled the blaze, with mutual aid from the Silver Star Fire Department. But they could not save the home.

Emergency Social Services has been called to assist the homeowner.

Traffic can still get through as Silver Star Road is not closed while crews are on scene.

READ MORE: Pumpkins make a smash for Vernon firefighters

READ MORE: Young woman missing from Vernon

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

fireNorth Okanagan Regional DistrictVernon

 

Firefighters are battling a blaze in the 8400 block of Silver Star Road near Vernon Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Firefighters are battling a blaze in the 8400 block of Silver Star Road near Vernon Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Firefighters are battling a blaze in the 8400 block of Silver Star Road near Vernon Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Firefighters are battling a blaze in the 8400 block of Silver Star Road near Vernon Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Firefighters are battling a blaze in the 8400 block of Silver Star Road near Vernon Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Previous story
VIDEO: B.C. mom running laps around ministry gets meeting with addictions minister
Next story
Coquitlam officers not at fault for man’s death following arrest, watchdog finds

Just Posted

Runners reach the finish line during a track and field event at the 55+ BC Games in Nanaimo. (File photo)
Salmon Arm’s bid for 55+ BC Games remains unanswered

The Shuswap Hospital Foundation has received a $30,000 grant from the Tb Vets Charitable Foundation. The money will go towards the purchase of a Vyntus Body Box, a pulmonary strength testing machine, for Shuswap Lake General Hospital. (File photo)
Shuswap Hospital Foundation breathing easier with grant for pulmonary test equipment

Shawn Lamaroux, of Vernon was expected in Penticton Supreme Court facing 7 counts of robbery but BC Prosecution confirms the file closed because he is deceased. (Facebook)
Man charged in month-long Okanagan-wide crime spree is dead

Salmon Arm Fire Chief Brad Shirley and firefighter Tyler Stevenson share the afternoon with Camille Trayer, Rueben Roy, Slater Morrissette, Addison Williams, Theo Palmateer-Lien, Tyson Wolverton and Dylan Gifford during the Fire Chief for a Day event at Fire Hall #2 on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. (Contributed)
Call for service adds to Salmon Arm students’ excitement as fire chiefs for a day