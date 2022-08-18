Update/video: Cabin destroyed by wildfire burning south of Seymour Arm

The BC Wildfire Service is responding to the Mount Grice-Hutchinson wildfire, about 20 kilometres south of Seymour Arm, on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. (BC Wildfire Service photo)

Update: 4:20 p.m., Aug. 18

A cabin was destroyed in the 7.9-hectare Mount Grice-Hutchinson fire burning south of Seymour Arm.

In an update on the out-of-control wildfire, the Columbia Shuswap Regional District and the Shuswap Emergency Program said the structure was completely lost to the fire, which is suspected to be person-caused.

“Fire investigators have been to the site and continue to look into the cause of the fire,” said the CSRD on Facebook. “It is suspected the fire is human-caused, rather than from a lightning strike.”

The cabin was one of five in a boat-in area under an evacuation alert issued by the regional district, as recommended by the BC Wildfire Service, on Aug. 17. The alert remains in effect. The CSRD remains in contact with cabin owners and reports they have left the cabins and are all safe.

“In an effort to protect the additional cabins in the boat-in only area, BC Wildfire Service has deployed a Structure Protection Unit,” said the CSRD. “This unit will set up multiple sprinkler systems on and around structures to add moisture and increase the humidity in the area. These systems reduce the chance that embers will ignite the structures.”

Original story

Firefighters continue to attack a wildfire that prompted an evacuation alert for five boat-in cabins south of Seymour Arm.

BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) personnel worked overnight on the Mount Grice-Hutchninson wildfire discovered on Wednesday, Aug. 17. As of noon Thursday, the fire was still estimated at 7.9 hectares, with 23 BCWS personnel working on the fire along with helicopters.

Suspected to have been person-caused, the out-of-control fire prompted the Columbia Shuswap Regional District to issue the evacuation alert Wednesday afternoon.

Two other fires were sparked northwest of Seymour Arm on the 17th and, as of noon Thursday, were burning out of control. The Humamilt Lake fire remained spot sized, under one hectare. BCWS said firefighting crews would be getting to the blaze after finishing up with another in the area. The second fire, Cayenne Creek in the area of Momich Lakes Provincial Park, was at one hectare. A helicopter and four personnel were working on it.

Read more:Two new wildfires sparked northwest of Shuswap Lake

Read more: UPDATE: Wildfire in North Shuswap grows to 7 hectares, evacuation alert issued

lachlan@saobserver.net

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

why still an alert feel they’ve secured it enough

we’re in communications with all the cabin owenrs -know tehy’re safe adn well

#Salmon Armbc wildfires