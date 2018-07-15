Firefighters dispatched to Gardom Lake Bible Camp as precaution

Sauna caught fire Sunday evening but quickly extinguished, no one injured

While firefighters were called to Gardom Lake Bible Camp Sunday night, it was only a precaution.

A posting on the camp’s Facebook page explains there was a small fire in the outdoor sauna, but everyone is safe.

“Our staff went to start the sauna and it did not function as it usually does. They immediately called they senior staff who went to investigate and discovered a small fire in the ceiling. It was extinguished with a few buckets of water. The fire department was called to ensure everything was properly extinguished. We are grateful to our staff that were right on top of the situation, and want to assure you that all campers & staff are safe.”

The Salmon Arm and Ranchero Deep Creek fire departments were summoned around 8 p.m. Sunday.

