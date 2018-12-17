Firefighters douse blaze in Gleneden house under construction

Fast work by fire crews limits fire damage to small area in building

Firefighters were able to extinguish a fire Sunday night in a Gleneden house under construction before it did extensive damage.

Salmon Arm Fire Chief Brad Shirley says firefighters received a report from a neighbour of a structure fire in the 4000 block of 56th Street NW just before 10 p.m. Dec. 16.

Upon arrival, crews found a fire in a small portion of the main living area in a new house under construction.

A quick response by Hall 4 members in Gleneden meant “they were able to contain the fire to a small area of the house,” Shirley says. “It certainly was a good save by the fire crews; the structure is very repairable by the looks of things.”

Crews were on scene for about two hours and there were no injuries, no people inside and no belongings damaged.

“It’s good as that can be an unfortunate thing, particularly at this time of year.”

Shirley said crews are investigating but the cause hasn’t yet been determined.

