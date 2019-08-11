Firefighters douse blaze in Salmon Arm laundromat

The Shuswap Laundromat on Ross Street was damaged by a fire in one of its machines.

After a passerby noticed smoke coming from the Shuswap Laundromat on Ross Street, Salmon Arm firefighters rushed to the scene and quickly extinguished the small fire before it could seriously damage the building.

The call went out to the fire department at approximately 8 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 10. Firefighters arrived to find a small fire confined to a single dryer. Fire Chief Brad Shirley told the Obsever the fire was knocked down quickly, within five minutes of the firefighters’ arrival.

The occupants of the residential units above the laundromat were evacuated. The fire did not spread upstairs but Shirley said some smoke made its way up.

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear. Shirley said it might have been burning behind the dryer.

