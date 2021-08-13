Firefighters extinguish early morning blaze at downtown Kelowna church

Blaze sparked in the doorway at First United Church on Bernard Avenue around 1 a.m.

First United Church on Bernard Avenue in Kelowna. (Google Maps photo)

The Kelowna Fire Department quickly knocked down a fire at First United Church on Bernard Avenue early Friday morning.

Firefighters were called out around 1 a.m. for a fire in the doorway of the church. Crews arrived to find a minor fire had been partially extinguished, damaging the church’s door.

The fire department stamped out the remaining fire and ventilated the church, deeming the blaze accidental in nature.

Crews responded with three engines and a command vehicle, as well as the RCMP.

