Salmon Arm firefighters extinguish a fire on First Nations Road about 1 p.m on Nov. 16. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)

Firefighters extinguish fire at west end of Salmon Arm before it spreads

No one injured in blaze that was believed to have started in camp of person or people living rough

Salmon Arm firefighters extinguished a fire west of town before it spread to other structures.

A call came in about 12:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16 regarding a fire on First Nations Road.

Fire Chief Brad Shirley said it appeared that a person or people living rough had set up camp in a type of camperette and some tents between a house and a recreational vehicle.

Shirley said firefighters aren’t certain of the cause.

Regarding the smoke, he said different plastics and other items were burning.

No one was in the vicinity and firefighters were able to put out the fire fairly easily, Shirley said.

