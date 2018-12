A fire in a stack of rubber mats blackened an exterior wall at Dinoflex

Firefighters responded to a small blaze in a stack of rubber mats in the Dinoflex’s storage yard in the Industrial Park on Sunday, Dec. 9. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)

Firefighters located and extinguished a fire smouldering in some rubber mats stored outside Dinoflex in the Salmon Arm industrial park on Sunday, Dec.9.

The RCMP was on scene to direct traffic as firefighters first doused the fire in the outdoor storage area with their hoses and then tossed the rubber mats aside looking for hot spots.

An ambulance was on scene but left the scene without having to treat anybody.

