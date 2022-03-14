Firefighters in Salmon Arm respond to reports of 2 residential fires, 1 vehicle fire in 1 day

No one was harmed in the incidents but both a house and a truck were completely destroyed

A long private driveway on Ninth Avenue NE leads to the unoccupied house that firefighters say was destroyed by fire in the early morning hours of March 14. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)

On the first Monday after the clocks spring forward to Daylight Saving, Salmon Arm firefighters were also springing to an early start.

The fire department received a call of a tree burning about 4 a.m. March 14, but soon realized it was a house on fire, said Fire Chief Brad Shirley.

The house in the 1700 block of Ninth Avenue NE, in the same portion of town as the bowling alley and close to a walking trail, was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived.

“Fortunately no one was occupying it,” Shirley said.

He said the fire had reached a few surrounding trees but firefighters were able to knock down the blaze quickly and then concentrate on the house.

Shirley said he understands the house had been for sale for some time. He said the fire is under investigation, as it’s hard to imagine an accidental cause of an unoccupied home.

He said it’s possible there was power to the house as Hydro determined the breaker for it had popped on the pole. It’s not clear if that happened earlier or was a result of the fire.

A person who lives in the vicinity and did not wish to be named said people who appeared to be without homes could sometimes be seen coming and going up the driveway. The house was at the end of the long driveway and was not visible from Ninth Avenue. He said shouting could be heard coming from the vicinity of the house at different times and police had been called.

The fire department received a second call about 10 a.m. March 14.

Firefighters were summoned to the 4000 block of 17th Street SE in the Raven subdivision due to a vehicle fire.

Chief Shirley said a truck was fully involved when crews arrived. Although they were able to extinguish the fire quickly, the vehicle was a total loss. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Adding to a long day for local firefighters was a third call, this one about 1:15 p.m. regarding a report of a residential structure fire in Canoe.

The fire was below the rear deck of a home in the 6000 block of 46th Street NE.

Shirley said fortunately, workers nearby had noticed the smoke and had pretty well extinguished it when firefighters arrived.

He said it appeared a piece of firewood that had been burning earlier had been placed outside, too close to the deck.

“That’s what it appeared to be, just an accident.”

