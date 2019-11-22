Home fire displaces Okanagan tenants for “at least one night”

Firefighters able to contain fire to a single room

UPDATE 5:15 p.m. Nov. 22:

A Friday afternoon structure fire was quickly contained by crews in Vernon.

Just before 3:30 p.m., a tenant of the home reported seeing flames and heavy smoke in the basement. Upon arriving, firefighters confirmed the fire was located in the utility room and suppressed the fire quickly.

“The fire was contained to a single room,” said Deputy Chief Dwight Seymour. “There is minimal fire and water damage to the house, but a fair bit of smoke damage, so the tenants of the home will need to stay out of the house for at least one night.”

Emergency Social Services was on scene to assist the tenants. RCMP and BC Ambulance Service also attended the scene, but no injuries were reported.

An investigation will begin this evening, but Seymour said the fire does not appear to be suspicious.

VFRS would like to remind community members about the importance of checking your smoke detectors regularly to ensure they are working properly in case of an emergency.

Vernon Fire Rescue are currently investigating a fire inside a double occupancy home.

Crews are on scene at 1206 38th Ave., where there were reports of flames in a confined space.

A thin trail of smoke is visible since firefighters busted open the front door leading to the top level of the home.

But crews report having the blaze under control.

Police and ambulance are also on scene.

The fire was reported shortly before 3:30 p.m. Friday.

Crews are responding to a report of visible flames coming from a home on 38th Avenue in Vernon. pic.twitter.com/uvnOaHTpG9 — Vernon Morning Star (@VernonNews) November 22, 2019

