Firefighters jump into action and stop new wildfire on Highway 3A, near Penticton

Firefighters from Kaleden and OK Falls jump into action to stop a new fire off Highway 3A turn into a new wildfire Thursday night. (OK Falls Volunteer Fire Department Facebook)
The wildfire near the junction of Highway 3A and Highway 97, Thursday July 22. (Submitted)The wildfire near the junction of Highway 3A and Highway 97, Thursday July 22. (Submitted)
The wildfire near the junction of Highway 3A and Highway 97, Friday July 23. (Submitted)The wildfire near the junction of Highway 3A and Highway 97, Friday July 23. (Submitted)

Quick work from two volunteer fire departments and air support stopped a potential wildfire in its tracks off Highway 3A Thursday night.

Around 6 p.m. the new fire was spotted and called in by drivers. The flames could be seen off the side of the highway past Kaleden, towards Twin Lakes. Flames were already starting to climb trees at 6:30 p.m. But quickly two helicopters were dropping water on it, getting at it early. Firefighters from two halls also jumped into action to stop the flames in their tracks.

Okanagan Falls volunteer fire department posted to Facebook thanking all the firefighters and mutual aid for always coming together to keep this area safe.

“Thanks to some great work by Kaleden Volunteer Fire Department last night, with air support and mutual aid from our department. What could have blown up into a major fire was quickly contained and extinguished,” OK Falls FD posted.

“For those in the general public who aren’t aware: this whole valley is one big fire hall. And we all lean on our brothers and sisters from other halls for help when we need it most.”

Every firefighters from every hall in the South Okanagan has been working tirelessly on the three wildfires burning in the area, from Thomas Creek, Nk’Mip and Brenda Creek.

READ MORE: Fire sparks off Highway 3A near Kaleden

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

 

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2021Okanagan

Previous story
Off-duty Vernon Mountie rescues drowning woman in Lake Country
Next story
Kelowna city staff not a fan of ‘2020’ tower proposal

Just Posted

Rylie “Coyote” Marchand is a 20 year-old MMA champion who credits the Okanagan Indian Band community for supporting her journey. Photo by Kelsie Kilawna
Syilx MMA champion Rylie `Coyote’ Marchand reflection of Okanagan community

As of Friday, July 23, the Two Mile Road fire burning south of Sicamous was estimated to be 1,000 hectares in size. (Shuswap Lake Watch photo)
Two Mile Road wildfire near Sicamous hits 1,000 hectares

Salmon Arm firefighters responded to a fire at the city landfill on the morning of Friday, July 23, 2021. (Shuswap Emergency Program photo)
Salmon Arm firefighters douse fire at city landfill

A household waste transfer station was established in the Sicamous & District Recreation Centre parking lot on July 23, 2021. (File photo)
Temporary household waste transfer station established in Sicamous