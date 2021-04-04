Kelowna Fire Department fire truck. (Capital News file)

Kelowna Fire Department fire truck. (Capital News file)

Firefighters knock down early-morning balcony blaze in Kelowna

The fire has been deemed accidental in nature

Kelowna firefighters knocked down a blaze on a Rutland balcony early Sunday morning (April 4).

Around 4 a.m. Kelowna Fire Department (KFD) crews were called to a fire in the 700-block of Rutland Road North, where they found a small fire on a third-floor balcony.

According to platoon captain Steve Roshinsky, crews managed to control the fire until the sprinkler system activated, then extinguished the remaining fire. Firefighters contained the damage to patio furniture and other contents of the balcony. No other units in the building were damaged.

KFD responded with 15 firefighters, three engines, a ladder truck, a rescue unit and a command vehicle.

The fire has been deemed accidental in nature.

“We would like to remind everyone to fully extinguish smoking material in an appropriate container,” said Roshinsky.

At approximately 4:00 am the Kelowna Fire Department Dispatch Center received a 911 call reporting a balcony on fire in the 700 block of Rutland.

READ MORE: New search dog helps COSAR find missing Kelowna woman

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fire

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. sets two new daily records with latest COVID-19 cases
Next story
Seven more Vancouver Canucks added to NHL’s COVID protocol list

Just Posted

More than 700 people have signed a petition requesting tighter regulations on cigarette boats on Shuswap Lake. (Pixabay photo)
Shuswap group plans to monitor speed boat noise

Shuswap and Mara Lakes Decibel Coalition pursuing new regulations for Shuswap and Mara lakes

Easter is on Sunday, April 4, 2021. How much do you know about Easter history and traditions? (Pixabay.com)
QUIZ: How much do you know about Easter?

Put your knowledge to the test with this short quiz about Easter and its traditions

The Vernon Vipers defeated the Salmon Arm Silverbacks 4-1 to kick off Pod Season Friday, April 2, 2021. (Lisa Mazurek photo)
WATCH: Salmon Arm Silverbacks drop Pod Season opener to Vernon

The Vipers earned a 4-1 victory over the Backs Friday

The Vernon Search and Rescue’s heli-winch team was called to assist in the rescue of two Shuswap backcountry sledders Friday, April 2, 2021. (VSAR photo)
Vernon heli-winch team assists in Shuswap rescue

Two backcountry sledders were rescued from the Blue Lake/Kingfisher area Friday morning

Kong, whose handsome face was shared in a Friday, April 1, post on the BC SPCA Facebook page, is up for adoption at the Nanaimo branch. (BC SPCA/Facebook image)
Pandemic increases demand for furry companionship in Shuswap, across province

BC SPCA can receive up to 100 applications for the same animal

Lady Dia, pictured with her son Glory, is a Kelowna artist. She recently received $10,000 in funding for her podcast MoM:ents. (Twila Amato - Black Press Media)
Kelowna artist receives $10k for podcast series

The podcast will explore artistry, parenthood, and the ups and downs of both

A controlled burn on PIB land got a bit out of control briefly, lighting a neighbouring tree on fire on Saturday night, April 3. But in the end, it was all OK. (Brennan Phillips Western News)
Controlled burn on Penticton Indian Band ignites concern on social media

At one point, the burn did catch a tree on fire but otherwise, it went as planned

People line up at a COVID-19 testing clinic Wednesday, March 24, 2021 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Canada’s total COVID-19 case count surpasses one million

Some provinces have introduced stricter public health measures in a bid to contain the spread of variants

An arena worker removes the net from the ice after the Vancouver Canucks and Calgary Flames NHL hockey game was postponed due to a positive COVID-19 test result, in Vancouver, on Wednesday, March 31, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Seven more Vancouver Canucks added to NHL’s COVID protocol list

The news comes as B.C. set a record for positive cases Saturday with 1,072 new infections

Kelowna Fire Department fire truck. (Capital News file)
Firefighters knock down early-morning balcony blaze in Kelowna

The fire has been deemed accidental in nature

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue assisted Kelowna RCMP in finding a missing woman Saturday, April 3, 2021. (Royce Sihlis photo)
New search dog helps COSAR find missing Kelowna woman

A 29-year-old woman was found safe in the Kettle Valley area Saturday morning

An Interior Health nurse administers Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines to seniors and care aids in Kelowna on Tuesday, March 16. Photo: Phil McLachlan/Kelowna Capital News
B.C. sets two new daily records with latest COVID-19 cases

1,018 cases for April 1 to 2 and 1,072 cases for April 2 to 3

A disposable face mask is pictured on the ground in east Vancouver, Tuesday, March 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Health Canada issues recall for disposable masks containing graphene

Anyone who has worn a graphene mask should consult their health-care provider if they have concerns such as shortness of breath, difficulty breathing

A Vancouver restaurant ordered to close Friday after defying a provincial health COVID-19 order restricting indoor dining service remained open Saturday. (Instagram/F2 Productions Inc.)
B.C. restaurant ordered to close for defying COVID-19 orders remains open

Gusto owner refused to restrict indoor dining service Friday and was ordered by health officials to close

Most Read