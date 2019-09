Traffic being rerouted as tow truck crews ready to remove vehicles

Emergency crews are responding to a two-vehicle collision on Okanagan Avenue.

Firefighters and police are at the accident scene, located at the intersection of Okanagan and 20th Street SE.

Traffic is being rerouted as attending tow truck crews remove the vehicles. BC Emergency Health Services also attended and have since left the scene.

