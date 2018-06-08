(file photo)

Sicamous firefighters put out small blaze in slash pile

Cause of the fire unknown at this time

A small fire in a slash pile on Hillier Road was quickly extinguished by Sicamous firefighters Thursday evening.

Fire Chief Brett Ogino says the fire was in the District of Sicamous works yard, and they are not sure if it was intentionally set.

Crews were called out at approximately 5:30 p.m.

“It was not a serious situation. They went in and were able to put it out without much issue.”

Ogino says that location was the site of burning last year, but it would be unusual for the fire to flare up after such a long time.

Previous story
A&W Canada first restaurant chain to ban straws
Next story
B.C. starting universal daycare pilot program

Just Posted

RCMP congratulate, warn graduates to celebrate responsibly

Vernon North Okanagan officers don’t want to end up being your unanticipated grad date

Silverbacks, Mick part ways

B.C. Hockey League team searching for new president

City re-opens Canoe Beach

Area had been closed down due to high water.

Business spotlight: Intwined Fibre Arts moves down Hudson

This is the third move for Intwined Fibre Arts but all three… Continue reading

Weather alert issued for the Shuswap

Gusty winds, thunderstorms in the forecast

Gas shortage has not reached the Shuswap

Shortages affecting interior of B.C. and Alberta, linked to lengthy maintenance at Suncor

UBC must pay fired author Steven Galloway $167,000 for privacy violation

Creative writing prof had filed grievances saying UBC had violated his privacy and harmed reputation

Friday’s Lotto Max offers $112M in prizes

In addition to the jackpot, there will be 52 Maxmillion prizes available

B.C. starting universal daycare pilot program

Free for low-income, ‘less than $10 a day’ for many others

A&W Canada first restaurant chain to ban straws

Company says it will eliminate all plastic straws from all restaurants by the end of 2018

Weekend of comics, cosplay, sci-fi and more in Penticton

Penti-Con back for second year

Highway 97 crash causes delays between Vernon and Falkland

UPDATE: Both drivers and occupants sustained non-life threatening injuries in crash that closed highway

DNA privacy questioned in B.C. cold case arrest

While the arrest has brought closure to victim’s family, new investigative strategy has prompted debate about privacy rights

A pause in the search for Ryan Shtuka

But parents of missing man will return to Sun Peaks from their Alberta home

Most Read