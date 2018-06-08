Sicamous firefighters put out small blaze in slash pile

Cause of the fire unknown at this time

A small fire in a slash pile on Hillier Road was quickly extinguished by Sicamous firefighters Thursday evening.

Fire Chief Brett Ogino says the fire was in the District of Sicamous works yard, and they are not sure if it was intentionally set.

Crews were called out at approximately 5:30 p.m.

“It was not a serious situation. They went in and were able to put it out without much issue.”

Ogino says that location was the site of burning last year, but it would be unusual for the fire to flare up after such a long time.