Salmon Arm firefighters respond to a brush fire at townhomes along 20th Street NE. (Jim Elliot - Salmon Arm Observer)

Salmon Arm firefighters responded to a report of a brush fire at townhomes along 20th Street NE on Monday, Feb. 3.

The smoky blaze was quickly extinguished, and reports indicate there was some external damage to the wall of one of the townhome buildings.

The Observer will provide more information when it’s available.

