A vehicle apparently hit a gas meter at the rear of the Shuswap Pie Company building.

Firefighters respond to a gas leak after a car hit a gas meter at the rear of the Shuswap Pie Company building on Saturday, Feb. 3.-image credit: Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer

Fire crews are responding to a minor gas leak caused by a vehicle colliding with a gas meter at the rear of the Shuswap Pie Company building at approximately 4:15 p.m. on Feb. 3.

The faint scent of natural gas could be smelled in the air near the damaged meter.

Fortis has been called to fix the damaged gas meter.

More to come.

@SalmonArm

sports@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter