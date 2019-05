Portion of Okanagan closed, residents of neighbouring home being asked to evacuate

Firefighters are responding to a gas leak near the corner of Okanagan Avenue and 2nd Street SE.

A portion of Okanagan, between 2nd and 3rd streets, is closed as firefighters address the source of the leak – believed to be a residential demolition site on 2nd.

Police and Fortis have arrived on scene, and firefighters are asking occupants of neighbouring residences to evacuate.

Read more: Shuswap firefighters take charge in emergency scenarios

Read more: Firefighters respond to bus fire on Highway 1

Read more: BC Wildfire Service to send 267 firefighters to Alberta

@SalmonArm

jim.elliot@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter