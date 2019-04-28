Firefighters douse burn pile in West Kelowna

Crews were called to a property on Preston Road.

Firefighters are responding to reports of an out-of control burn pile on Preston Road in West Kelowna. (Google Maps Image)

Update 10:53 a.m:

A report from the scene indicates the fire is out.

Original Story:

Reports indicate firefighters are responding to an out-of control burn pile at a rural property off Glenrosa road in West Kelowna. The property in question is on Preston Road.

#WestKelowna Fire crews responding to 3484 Preston Rd for a burn pile that is getting away @KelownaCapNews heading there now. — Laryn Gilmour (@LarynGilmour) April 28, 2019

A reporter is on their way to the scene

More to come.

