file photo ���Image: Alistair Waters/Capital News

Fires in West Kelowna cause undetermined

West Kelowna firefighters responded to two grass fires and a house fire May 1

Update

Investigations have concluded, fire chief, Jason Brolund said that the cause could not be determined and the results are inconclusive.

“Due to the condition of the building and for the safety of firefighters and investigators, crews were not able to safely enter many portions of the severely damaged structure,” said Brolund in a press release.

Brolund said that the two grass fires appear to be human caused but no materials indicating how they were started were found.

Original

West Kelowna firefighters responded to a single story home that was engulfed in flames Wednesday morning on Grouse Road.

Fire Chief, Jason Brolund reports that the house was vacant at the time of the fire and that no injuries were reported.

The fire is being investigated to discover the cause.

While crews were on scene another call came in reporting two small grass fires near Scott Crescent that took six firefighters to extinguish.

The fires are currently considered suspicious and investigators are on scene.

Most Read