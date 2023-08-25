FireSmart bins open for debris drop-off throughout Vernon

Temporary collection of yard waste aimed at reducing fire hazards in town

After encouraging its residents to FireSmart their properties, the City of Vernon will now add resources to help with those efforts.

Starting today, Friday, Aug. 25, and running until Friday, Sept. 1, Vernon residents will be able to drop their yard waste off at designated disposal bins located throughout the city.

The city deems clippings, trimmings, leaves, garden waste, pine cones and shrubs as acceptable yard waste material.

It does not include building material like wood, drywall or cement, nor household garbage and recycling.

The bins are being provided specifically for FireSmart efforts and will be temporarily located at the following locations:

• Sunset Properties, end of Kokanee Road

• Adventure Bay, Oxford Road cul-de-sac

• Paddlewheel Park, 7815 Okanagan Landing Rd.

• Kin Beach overflow parking lot, 7001 Tronson Rd.

• DND Grounds parking lot, 1451 Mission Rd.

• Sawicki Millennium Park, 996 Middleton Way

• Easthill Community Church, 3605 12th St.

• Kin Race Track, 3501 43rd Ave.

• Bella Vista Pumphouse, 6398 Goose Lake Rd. (Blue Jay subdivision area)

• Silver Star Foothills Community Park, 101 Whistler Place

“We’re really emphasizing to residents the importance of taking action now to FireSmart their properties, if they haven’t already,” said Wes Brassard, FireSmart coordinator. “We know these actions make a difference. Together we can help reduce the risk of wildland fire and help make our community more fire resilient.”

Residents who are unable to transport their yard waste to any of the bin locations can contact Brassard for assistance: firesmartcoordinator@vernon.ca.

READ MORE: Wildfires spark senior evacution preparedness courses in Vernon

READ MORE: Vernon pool set for annual shutdown

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

B.C. Wildfires 2023Vernon