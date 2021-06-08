Fireworks mistaken for shots fired on Westside

A report of shots fire on the Westside drew a large police presence early Monday, June 7. But it turned out to be fireworks.

RCMP received the report at approximately 4 a.m. that several shots were fired in the 12000 block of Westside Road.

“Frontline officers from the North Okanagan RCMP attended and confirmed the noise was a result of fireworks being set off by individuals at the location,” media relations Const. Chris Terleski said.

It’s in the same area a police standoff took place approximately three weeks ago.

A weapons-related incident saw a large police presence for several hours May 18 before one person was arrested approximately 10 kilometres down Westside Road (from the Vernon end).

Fireworks are prohibited to be set off or sold unless authorized by the local fire department.

Penalties of $100 or more (depending on the violation) can be issued by bylaw officers, if they are alerted to the incident.

There is currently a high fire danger rating across the North and Central Okanagan, with Westside having recently lost several structures to a blaze Friday, June 4.

Along with the risk of fireworks sparking a fire, they can cause serious injuries and explosions.

“The biggest reminder that I want to give residents is the safety hazard that fireworks pose,” Central Okanagan Regional District fire services manager Ross Kotscherofski said.

